AMS-IX, MDXi Launch Internet Exchange in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

AMS-IX, one of the largest Internet Exchange operators in the world, and MDXi, an Equinix company, have partnered to launch a new Internet Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new Internet Exchange, AMS-IX Lagos, is situated in the carrier-neutral data center of MDXi, an Equinix Company. Under terms of the partnership, MDXi will serve as the commercial partner of AMS-IX and regional sales and marketing arm for AMS-IX Lagos. AMS-IX will run the technical and operational management of the exchange.

According to a statement released Monday by MDXi, AMS-IX Lagos aims to become an important content hub for West Africa, enabling regional and local ISPs, carriers, and Internet Exchanges to aggregate content from large global Content Delivery Networks, hosting companies and application providers. In the coming months, MDXi, an Equinix Company and AMS-IX will focus on seeking alliances with local telecom operators and IX’s and supporting local…