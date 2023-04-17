APC Holds Special Prayers, Lecture for Tinubu, Oyetola – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo Federal Constituency, Osun State, held a special prayer yesterday for the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, at the Old Iso Pako Open Space in Iwo.

The prayer was organised by the youth wing of the party in collaboration with the forum of ward chairmen during their first annual Ramadan lecture.

Muslim faithful at the event used the occasion to pray for wisdom for Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the country as the next president of Nigeria.

They also prayed for victory for Oyetola as he awaits the Supreme Court verdict on the July 16, 2022, governorship election in the state.

The guest lecturer at the event, Mr. Ustadh Omotayo Apo, stated that everyone must be positive in their thinking and confession about their life endeavours in order to attain greater success in life.

Apo said that different positive…