Buhari, Obasanjo, Abiodun Eulogise Late Ajibola – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari, the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, were among eminent Nigerians, who eulogised the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Late Justice Bola Ajibola, who died last week Sunday at the age of 89.

At the eight Day Fidau of the late jurist, Buhari called on Nigerians to emulate the commitment and sacrifice as exemplified by the former Justice of the International Court, Hague.

Buhari said the country would experience more socio-economic development if Nigerians could imbibe and live the values left behind by Ajibola.

Buhari who spoke at the ceremony held at Crescent University, Abeokuta, said the deceased was not only a Pan-Africanist and a world class legal guru, but a philanthropist who used his wealth to cater for the less privileged in the society.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari expressed condolences…