Court Declines Request to Vacate Order Suspending Abure as LP National Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday refused to vacate an interim order restraining Mr Julius Abure from parading himself as Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Recall that the judge had on April 5 issued an order restraining Abure as well as the National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim; National Organizing Secretary, Oluchi Opara and National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu from parading themselves as leaders of the Labour Party pending the hearing of a suit seeking their sack over allegations of fraud amongst others.

While the court in addition ordered the immediate service of its orders on the defendants it fixed April 17 for hearing in the motion on notice.

When the matter was called Alex Ejesieme, SAN, the counsel to Abure prayed the court to vacate the interim order and restore a semblance of sanity, after a forceful take over of the Labour Party national secretariat by another…