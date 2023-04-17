Group Set to  Fund  Environment Defenders in N’Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Natural Justice, an international organisation has unveiled a programme ‘African Environment Defenders Fund (AEDF)’ to support environment, human right defenders in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

According to the group, the AEDF will help to tackle financial challenges faced by the environment activists in the field.

Mr Stephana Rahorijao, representative of Natural Justice from Madagascar, disclosed this during his online presentation at a three-day training workshop for human rights and environmental activists in the Niger Delta, held in Port Harcourt.

Natural Justice is a pan-African organisation, with membership from South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Mozambique.

Rahorijao revealed that on application, a qualified activist gets about $5,000 fund from the organisation within 48 hours.

Speaking to journalists at the training, Programme Manager for Natural Justice…