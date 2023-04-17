  How Workers Can Use Retirement Savings to Obtain Residential Mortgage – THISDAYLIVE

The goal of many employees is to own residential homes before exiting active employment. However, a significant constraint for most employees is their inability to provide equity contribution to access a mortgage loan to own a house. Considering this, the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014) made provision for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to use part of their retirement savings as equity contributions for residential mortgages.

In 2022, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) issued Guidelines on Accessing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Balance towards Payment of Equity Contribution for Residential Mortgage by Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Holders. This article explains the application, documentation and remittance processes to follow by RSA holders desirous of accessing their accounts to pay equity contributions for residential mortgages.

First, the Guidelines provide that an interested applicant must obtain an offer letter for the…