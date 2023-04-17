IMF’s Call for Tax Increase Will Spell Disaster, Provoke Capital Flight – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has cautioned the federal government that adhering to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) advice to increase taxes in order to reduce public borrowing would spell disaster for an economy already struggling to stay afloat and the private sector that is already overwhelmed by multiple taxes more vulnerable.

NECA warned that imposition of additional taxes would further worsen Nigeria’s business environment, provoke massive capital flight, and defeat the country’s drive for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the economy.

These views were expressed at the weekend by the Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a statement made available to THISDAY.

He said any discerning government should know that increasing taxes in an environment with rising inflation was not the best decision, adding that not every advice from development institutions should be adhered…