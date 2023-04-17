NCRIB Blames Banana Island Collapse Building on Non Adherence to Building Laws – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has expressed regret about the collapse of the seven storey building in Banana Island, Lagos.

The Council noted that the collapse brought to questioning the continuous recalcitrance of building contractors to adhere to extant regulatory prescriptions concerning public buildings in the country

NCRIB President Mr. Rotimi Edu, in a statement regretted the collapse, describing it as a case of negligence by the building experts who undertook the construction.

Edu seized the opportunity to underscore the sensitivity of public buildings necessitating the need for builders and owners to imbibe insurance policies such as Public Liability, Contractors All Risk (CAR) and other prescription of Section 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act, with regards to public buildings.

“If these insurance policies had been in place, the risk of total loss incurred by the owners of the collapsed buildings would have been…