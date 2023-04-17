Oil Marketer Blames High Cost of Cooking Gas on Inadequate Infrastructure, FX Scarcity – THISDAYLIVE

*Advocates phased removal of fuel subsidy

Peter Uzoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hyde Energy Limited, a downstream oil and gas company, Mr. Oladimejj Edwards, has attributed the high cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, to the inadequate supply, storage, and distribution infrastructure as well as scarcity of dollars in the market.

Edwards, also called on the incoming administration to adopt a phased deregulation of petrol pricing to lessen the inevitable pains that would be suffered by the Nigerian populace when the government eventually decides to do away with the wasteful petrol subsidy.

The Hyde Energy CEO, made the assertions in Lagos, during a parley with journalists, where he rolled out the companies upcoming plans and initiatives for deeper penetration into the LPG and lubricant markets.

He explained that the infrastructure deficit and the foreign exchange scarcity were responsible for the low…