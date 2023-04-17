One Killed, Properties Destroyed as Youths Protest Coronation of Hamlet Head in Bauchi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command yesterday confirmed that a 70- year-old man, Appollos Danlami was killed in communal clash that occurred in Sang village in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

The command also confirmed that one Nahemiya Bature, 65 years old man was seriously injured while various properties including 64 houses were razed in the process.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, in a press statement stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered for a full -scale investigations into the issue just as he cautioned against any reactions that will lead to the disturbance of public peace in Bogoro LGA.

The commissioner also appealed for calm as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

According to the PPRO, on 15/04/2023 at about 1900hrs, the Police Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in the Bogoro area of the State while preliminary…