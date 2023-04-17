PDP Candidates Win Three State Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

*APC wins one House of Reps seat

*Obaseki hails party’s candidates’ victory

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (√) have been declared winners of the supplementary elections held on Saturday to beat their closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the state’s Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Kelly Ogbaloi has kicked against the results.

In Edo House of Assembly election, PDP’s Destiny Enabulele, Natasha Osawaru, and Uyi Omosigho were declared winners in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East constituencies respectively.

In the supplementary election in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency of the state, APC’s Chief Billy Osawaru emerged victorious, as the poll was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 25.

INEC had on March 21, declared as inconclusive, the March 18 Edo House of Assembly election in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East…