Rehabilitation of Selected Water Schemes Commences in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In a bid to provide sustainable water supply for the people of Osun State, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed a phased rehabilitation of selected water works and water pipeline networks across the state.

This new directive is coming as the sinking of 332 boreholes under direct labour and shoestring budget reached 85 percent, remaining as at today only about four local government areas to round off their implementation in the state.

Governor Adeleke, acting on a committee report relating to the worsening state of infrastructure within the water sector, approved the immediate upgrade of pipeline networks of both Ede and Osogbo water works alongside the repairs and recharging of water filter media at Iwo and Eko-ende water works.

The water scheme at Esaoke is also under rehabilitation for supply of potable water while the governor is following up with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the completion of Ile…