South-South Christian Should be Senate President, Says Lawmaker – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13th, the lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Hon. Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) is of the view that a christian southerner should be the next President of the Senate.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, Onofiok who’s the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary urged the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to zone the position of Senate President to South-South region.

According to him, given the fact that the President-elect and Vice President-elect are muslims, the third position of power in the country (Senate President) should be given to a christian southerner, and Senator Godswill Akpabio is the right man for the job.

Onofiok said, “I don’t like making religious comments publicly because it is a very sensitive issue in this country but as somebody of a Christian faith who believes in my faith just like I respect the…