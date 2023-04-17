We will Bury PDP in Kogi, Aspirants, Critical Stakeholders Warn – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Critical stakeholders in Kogi West, who are worried by the desperate move by some member of the National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to skew the result of the party’s governorship primary in favour of a particular aspirant, have warned the electoral panel to desist from using the manipulated delegate list or else they would bury the PDP in Kogi State.

Addressing the newsmen a at press conference at his residence in Lokoja on Saturday’s evening, the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yomi Awoniyi, and other aspirants have vowed to resist any attempt to use the altered delegates list that was concocted in Abuja to favour a desperate aspirant.

Awoniyi explained that the PDP held its congress to elect the ad-hoc delegates who would participate in the party’s governorship primary.

He pointed out that the congress was conducted by one Mr. Abdullahi Nigi, and alleged that the result was…