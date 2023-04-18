50 YEARS OF FEDERAL HIGH COURT   – THISDAYLIVE

Despite some challenges, the FHC has remained in the forefront of justice administration in Nigeria

Without much fanfare, the Federal High Court marked its 50th anniversary last week. Established on 13th April 1973 by the military government of General Yakubu Gowon as the Federal Revenue Court, it later metamorphosed into the Federal High Court (FHC). Today, it has grown to become Nigeria’s most ubiquitous court with presence in all the 36 states of the federation and boasts of no fewer than 76 judges.

Over the years, and until recently, the FHC had to compete with other courts, especially state high courts for jurisdiction. That problem was finally laid to rest by Section 230 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Even with that, the FHC still shares concurrent jurisdiction with the High Court of the FCT and that of the 36 states in respect of matters pertaining to fundamental rights of citizens.

The…