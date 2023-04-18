Appeal Court Nullifies N45.1m Cost Awarded against FAAN – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division has set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court, delivered by Justice Lambo Akanbi, which awarded the sum of N45, 119,933.00 against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over its refusal to allow a firm, Best Quality Products and Marketing Ltd usage of the new VIP lounge General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Setting aside the judgment of the lower court, the appellate court in its lead Judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar held that the suit before the lower court was incompetent because it was not initiated by due process of law.

Other members of the panel, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem (presiding), and Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya, aligned with the lead judgement.

The Respondent, Best Quality Products and Marketing Ltd had in suit number FHC/L/CS/737/2007 prayed the lower court for a Declaration that by the letters dated…