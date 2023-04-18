Being Christian Is Different From Christendom – THISDAYLIVE

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

Recently, a Catholic priest who is fixated on me and has probably written more copiously about me than about either himself, or his Bishop, or even his pope (I am very serious, this is no hyperbole), wrote that people who want to be better Christians should avoid me.

But why would he feel so threatened by me? Why attack my credibility?

Because this gentleman disagrees with me both dogmatically and politically, as I will now explain.

Dogmatically:

Dogma is defined as a set of beliefs or principles laid down by a human authority, usually a religious authority, as the true and accepted truths of their beliefs.

Dogma is very different from doctrine, which is a set of puritanical principles established by divine text, or scripture.

Now, there are many things that are dogma, which are questionable. One of them is the concept of Christianity.

The word Christian did not originate from Yeshua Hamashiach, or even…