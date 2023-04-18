Buhari  Recounts Achievements in Oil, Gas Sector, Lists PIA as Biggest Accomplishment – THISDAYLIVE

•Discloses N200bn, $7m raked in from sale of marginal fields

•Says $2.8bn AKK pipeline 43% completed

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday attended the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), his last as the country’s leader, seizing the opportunity to highlight his administration’s achievements in the sector from which Nigeria earns most of its foreign exchange.

Speaking at the event in Abuja put together by Brevity Anderson, a Trade Advisory Consultancy specialised in strategic meetings, Buhari boasted that when he assumed office in 2015, his administration set out to dismantle the challenges it met by embarking on major reforms.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, explained that his first task was the issue of funding and incentivising the sector, which he said he did by exiting the government from Joint Venture (JV) cash call funding…