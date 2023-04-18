FG Effects N45.3bn Reimbursement to States, FCT – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja



The federal government has approved the release of N45.3 billion as reimbursement to states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the implementation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG CARES) programme.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje, said the funds were released last Thursday, based on the results each state and FCT earned after a rigorous result verification exercise conducted by an independent consultant.

He said in order to facilitate the smooth take-off of the programme, the federal government had disbursed a one-off recoverable advance of N35.3 billion to all 36 states and the FCT in March 2022.

He added that the beneficiaries have in less than one year, produced results valued at N77.2 billion, and impacting over two million direct beneficiaries.

In a statement issued by the Information and Communication Officer, NG-CARES, Suleiman Odapu, the national…