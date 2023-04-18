OOU Graduating Students Invent HD Smart Display Board – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The 2021/2022 graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, have presented to the management of the institution, a High Definition-Video Player (HD-VP410) Controller Based Smart All-in-One Display Board.

The smart board was invented by the graduating students in Advanced Science Laboratory Technology (ASLT) of the institution’s Faculty of Science.

The project was part of the 2021/2022 graduating students’ research work, presented to the university management.

Giving insight into the features of the smart board, the ASLT Coordinator, Dr. Bolarinwa Adekoya, explained that the invention is not only movable but also suitable for both indoor and outdoor events.

He further disclosed that the smart board can be useful for large number of students in lecture halls, adding that it will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges of the university if more of the boards were…