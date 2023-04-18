Police Parade Four for Allegedly Lynching Suspected Internet Fraudster in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday paraded four suspects in connection with lynching a suspected internet fraudster identified as Mr. Olorunfemi Tope, who was alleged to have killed two people along Ijoka Road in Akure, Ondo State’s capital.

Recall that the accident involved a Toyota car, suspected to be owned by the 35-year-old alleged internet fraudster who rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying different passengers at different spots along Ijo-Mimo, through Sunday Bus Stop, off Ijoka Road, Akure.

THISDAY reported that the victims died on the spot while six others sustained series of injuries while the driver of the Toyota car was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by angry mob and stoned to death and his vehicle was set on fire.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Akure, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ms. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said that a total of…