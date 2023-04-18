Zulum Pays Borno Workers’ April Salary – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released salaries of workers in Borno State for the month of April, 2023, even when the month was on its 17th day.

Zulum’s media team in a statement yesterday, explained that the payment which was consistent with how the governor has operated in nearly four years, was to enable workers prepare for the eid-il-fitr (sallah) celebrations expected to hold this weekend.

“Workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts,” the statement disclosed.

“Governor Zulum has always argued that payment of salaries does not count as achievement since salaries are debts owed workers for their services, as such, the governor has never defaulted on monthly payment of salaries and pensions while he has released over N20 billion to clear gratuities owed retired workers,” it added.

The statement explained that while salaries in Borno State are mostly paid between 25th and 26th of every month, Zulum…