Gen. Ndiomu Visits EU Office, Seeks Collaboration With PAP – THISDAYLIVE

As part of more efforts to reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and improve the lives of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta Region, the PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) on Wednesday visited the Office of the European Union (EU) in Abuja.

Ndiomu who had a strategic meeting with the EU, solicited institutional and technical support from the EU, especially in the PAP’s proposed Cooperative Scheme that is set to commence.

The Interim Administrator while highlighting how the Cooperative will create sustainable livelihoods for youths in the Niger Delta and make them more self-reliant, recalled that the persistent problem since the laying down of arms which has been how to meaningfully engage the ex-agitators, is the cardinal focus of his administration.

He informed the EU that the figure of existing beneficiaries was reviewed upwards to cover indigenes of impacted communities, adding that over five vocational training…