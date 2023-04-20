NSIB Hails FG for Purchasing Fire Tenders for Airports 15 Years After – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has applauded the federal government’s effort towards boosting aviation safety in the country with the recent procurement of fire tenders for airports 15 years after.

Giving the commendation in Abuja, while receiving the executive members of the Nigeria Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA) in his office, the Director General, NSIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, said this was in line with the safety recommendation made in the past by NSIB, which was formerly known as Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

Olateru, in a statement yesterday, by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi, stated that by the gesture, the federal government, through the Ministry of Aviation, had demonstrated commitment to air safety and underlined the critical place of fire fighters in the safety of air travelers.

He recalled the Sosoliso Airlines crash of 2005, in which passengers,…