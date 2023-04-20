PIA Grew Oil Industry FDI from $775m in 2018 to $4bn in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

•Targets $10 per barrel production cost

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday stressed that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) aided the growth of inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from a paltry $775 million in 2018 to $4 billion in 2022.

Speaking on Day 4 of the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), in Abuja, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Bala Wunti, stated that despite the challenges, the NNPC unit was targeting $10 per barrel production cost in the near term.

Through the instrumentality of the PIA, Wunti, who was represented by the NUIMS Head, Finance, Chisoma Elewa-Ikpakwu, stated that the unit was also beginning to see enhancements in its operations.

According to him, the host communities are now more friendly since the PIA clearly specified the role and responsibility of stakeholders, which is helping to provide the much-needed peaceful investment…