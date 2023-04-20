Police Arrest Suspected Cattle Rustler Causing Herders, Farmers’ Crisis in Benue – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested some hoodlums who are suspected to be involved in causing crises between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Investigation by the police has revealed that some hoodlums from both the herder and farmers’ clans have been fueling crises in these areas for their own gain.

According to the state PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, “There is need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws.”

She said men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area of the state intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion and three others while others fled from the scene.

“Investigation reveals that the syndicate usually conspires with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds.

“They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by…