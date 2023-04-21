Buhari Orders Immediate Suspension of Adamawa REC – THISDAYLIVE

*Directs IG Police to prosecute embattled officer if found liable, seeks investigation of DSS, NSCDC officials

*Falana: Binani is culpable, should be investigated

*Insists her acceptance speech confirmed she was party to illegal announcement

*Urges NBC to sanction NTA for airing her acceptance speech

*INEC denies allegation of partisanship, maintains its officials didn’t meet with any candidate

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ripples of the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State yesterday as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate suspension of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on the conduct/actions of the embattled REC during the supplementary election in Adamawa State held on Saturday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha,…