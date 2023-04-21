CSO Faults Seplat’s Notice of Discontinuance of Criminal Charges Claim – THISDAYLIVE

*Warns FG against withdrawing charges

A civil society and good governance advocacy organisation, Make a Difference Initiative (MADI) has dismissed the claims by Seplat Energy PLC that the Federal Government of Nigeria had withdrawn the four-count criminal charges in suit No. FHC/AB/CR/149/2023 slammed against the company; the CEO, Mr. Roger Brown; Chairman, Board of Directors, Mr. Basil Omiyi; and others over alleged criminal breach of Nigeria’s immigration laws and regulations, describing it as “fraudulent”.

MADI also advised the Federal Government to resist all pressure to discontinue the charge in the face of local and international pressure mounted on it to do so.

It said its investigation showed that the purported Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the criminal charge, which also saw six Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED), namely, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Ms Emma…