Memmuchi Releases Latest Single ‘Money and Power’ – THISDAYLIVE

Memmuchi, the soulful afro-fusion act, has released her latest single, ‘Money and Power’, today. The track promises to deliver Memmuchi’s signature sound, combined with thought-provoking lyrics that relay her unwavering will to climb to the top of her musical career.

Often described as having the combined musical prowesses of Tems, SZA, and Labianca, the Nigerian-Finish songstress reiterates her vision to remain focused as she climbs to the zenith. ‘Money and Power’, just like her previous singles, translated to her reinforced bid for the title of contemporary queen of afrobeats.

Mid-tempo and horn-laden, Memmuchi’s calm vocals blend with the afrobeats instrumentation in a manner that allows her to evince different emotions that nuance different stages in the trajectory of her career — the good, bad, and ugly. She, however, chooses to live in the moment despite any odds or any hand she is dealt.

Born Chinemerem Nkwazema, the singer of…