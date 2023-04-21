Sen Jubrin Felicitates Muslims – THISDAYLIVE

Leading aspirant for the Presidency of Nigeria’s Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin has called on Muslim faithful in the country to emulate the attributes of the Holy Prophet Mohammed(SAW) aptly symbolised by his humility and love towards all men.

In a statement issued Thursday, Sen. Jibrin of the All Progressives Congress(APC) representing Kano North Senatorial District said Eid al-Fitr Festival marking the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting should serve as a guiding light to all Muslims in the country to always do what is just, fair, equitable and good towards all men no matter the differences.

“I hereby felicitate with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Fitr. It is an occasion for us to thank Allah for his mercies to us as a people and on our country, Nigeria. We should therefore live by the teachings of the Almighty God in all our endeavours thereby building an enviable society”, he admonished.

The Senator who is a frontline…