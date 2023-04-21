Tribunal Grants Sokoto PDP Governorship Candidate Access to Inspect INEC Election Materials – THISDAYLIVE

Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto on Tuesday acceded to request by Malam Sa’idu Umar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to inspect electoral materials used by INEC during the March 18 Governorship election in Sokoto State.

Umar and the PDP, who participated in the election and lost to the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, alleged that the election was flawed.

Umar and the PDP are challenging the outcome of the election at the governorship election petition tribunal Sokoto.

The petitioners filed six ex parte applications praying to be granted access to inspect sensitive materials that INEC used for the conduct of the Governorship poll.

The chairman of the tribunal Justice Haruna Y Mshelia upon reading and hearing the motion paper with the sworn affidavits ordered that the application be granted.

That the 4th respondent (INEC) its agents and officials are directed…