Arrest, Detention, Trial and Exoneration – THISDAYLIVE

Azibaola Robert is soft-spoken and convincingly comes across as one who butter would not melt in his mouth, which contrasts the fervency with which he pursues human rights and environmental issues. His natural faculties lie in sciences and engineering and he keeps making strides in them though he is a trained lawyer. His activism made him a common name in the Niger Delta with access to the movers and shakers of the creeks, for which he was called to help talk to those he knew to stem oil bunkering and illegal refining. Then, his company’s name was used to arrange for a safe house by security system, without his knowledge, leading to the scrutiny of his company’s activities; and before you know it, he was nearly destroyed. Ahamefula Ogbu wades through the details of Robert’s ordeal

For Azibaola Robert, the day had started like every other, but something appeared to be wrong; call it foreboding, but life had to go on. Then it happened, like a…