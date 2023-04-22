Buhari Celebrates Last Sallah in Aso Rock Villa As President – THISDAYLIVE

*Thanks Nigerians for tolerating him, seeks forgiveness from those he wronged

*Says he can’t wait to go home

*President, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings on phone

*Accept 2023 elections outcome, Sultan tells politicians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday celebrated his last Sallah at the State House, Abuja, saying he can’t wait to go home after eight years of governing the nation.

On the same day, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, tasked politicians seeking redress in court to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith, while former military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar called for support for the president-elect Bola Tinubu and others that will be sworn in on May 29.

Speaking at the ninth and final Sallah homage paid to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President, described himself as being lucky, to have led Nigeria in various capacities –…