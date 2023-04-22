Buhari Commiserates With Ihedioha Over Mother’s Death – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, whose mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, passed on last Thursday.

In a message on Saturday to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and a meaningful life. Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence. Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”