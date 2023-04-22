Decentralising Nigeria’s Power Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Oladayo Orolu

When President Muhammadu Buhari announced constitutional amendments that aim to decentralize the country’s power sector, it sent shock waves throughout the country as it brought up a rare opportunity to transform this long-suffering sector and make it fit for Africa’s largest and most populous country.

Nigeria’s power sector has been struggling for decades with electricity policy enforcement, uncertainty in gas supply, and constraints in its transmission system. All these challenges resulted in frequent and long Power cuts that put a strain on the economy and growth. According to a World Bank report, 85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% percent of the country’s population, making Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.

The recent constitutional amendments pave the way for better access to stable, efficient, and sustainable energy throughout Nigeria, by…