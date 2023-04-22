‘Give Fresh Senators Chance for Senate Presidency’ – THISDAYLIVE

As the race to choose who leads the National Assembly as preparations to inaugurate the 10th National Assembly, the lawmakers have been urged to jettison ranking and throw the contest open to include first timers who have shown capacity, track record in performance and ability to build bridges across members from different parties.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji who spoke in Abakaliki yesterday pointed out that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, was the one best qualified for the role.

According to him, “as governor, he has excellent cooperation and working relationship with the Legislative Arm of government.

“This accounted for his support for a successor in office that is from the background of the legislature. The governor-elect was Speaker for eight years and legislator for 12 years,” he explained.

Orji described Umahi as a candidate that has indepth knowledge of the workings of the legislature as well as…