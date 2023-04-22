House Minority Members-Elect Move to Produce 10th Assembly Speaker – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Banking on its numerical superiority in the soon to be inaugurated 10th House of Representatives, the emergent Minority Caucus has resolved to gun for the Speakership position.

This is following the outcome of last Saturday’s supplementary elections which saw the membership of the Minority Caucus numbering to 182, one vote more than the statutory benchmark (181 votes) required to elect a Speaker — with prospects of gaining more members.

Already, there are permutations to promote a Speakership candidate from the South-south geo-political zone, and a Deputy Speaker from the North-west.

Rising from an emergency meeting of the Minority Caucus leadership held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, last night, the caucus which now refers to itself as “Greater Majority” and made up of seven political parties, stated emphatically that it was primed to contest the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National…