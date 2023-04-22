HURIWA Condemns Killing of Five Policemen, Couple in Imo – THISDAYLIVE

* Says Uzodimma not deserving of second term

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the gruesome killing of five policemen and a couple at the Okpala Junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday.

Besides, the group stated that Governor Hope Uzodimma does not deserve a second term in office, owing to his inability to dialogue with restive youths towards ending the incessant violent killings in the state.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, Saturday advised Governor Uzodimma to set up a reconciliation commission and also apologize to the families of all those killed including security operatives and civilians.

The group in addition insisted that the governor must pay compensation to the victims of the numerous dastard attacks on security agents and civilians in the state.

On Friday, gunmen…