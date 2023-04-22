More Troubles for Geometric Powers as TCN Disconnects Aba Power over N869 Million Debt – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

After a contentious nine years battle that lasted until February 2022 to reclaim its operating licence, the Geometric Power is in for another round of intrigues that could stifle its operations following an order from the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) that disconnected its subsidiary, the Aba Power Limited, from the national grid yesterday over an alleged controversial N869.21 million debt.

The disconnection has also plunged the industrial and commercial city of Aba and its environs in the South-east of the country into darkness, which would imperil hospital services and other essential services that would be disrupted severely, to say nothing about manufacturing companies.

It should be recalled that the Aba Ring-fence was thrown into the darkness between March 15 and 18, 2023, over payments to federal government agencies.

Aba Power became Nigeria’s 12th and newest electricity distribution company on February 16, 2022, when…