Ochendo Eye Surgery Programme Has Provided Succour to Many   – THISDAYLIVE

Consultant Ophthalmologist and Phaco Surgeon at Anya Specialist Eye Clinic in Umuahia, Dr. Anya Kalu, in this interview with Charles Ajunwa and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo, spoke on the contributions of Senator Theodore Orji in the area of eye care in Abia State, among others

Can you tell us about the Ochendo Eye Surgery Programme?

Well, I must thank Senator T.A.Orji, we call him Papa Ukwu for his uncommon interest in eye care, for his dedication over the years in eye care. Coincidentally, at his 71st birthday one of the things that crossed my mind was that this was the same man that built the first ever standard eye clinic in Abia while he was governor of the state. Even when he left office in 2015, he designed and instituted his own progranme – The Ochendo Eye Surgery Programme – which has been modified one after the other to include other necessities. So, we have the Ochendo Eye Surgery Programme which he signed on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, and he mandated…