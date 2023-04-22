Police Launch  Digitised Central Motor Registry Portal to Curb Car Theft – THISDAYLIVE

*Urges motorists to utilise portal effectively

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The police high command said it has launched a rejuvenated Central Motor Registry (CMR) unit to enable seamless management of information of every motor vehicle and its ownership in Nigeria and to curb car theft.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the launch was sequel to the earlier commissioning of the unit and flag-off of the 1st Phase (stolen vehicle report portal), a module in the digitalised Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS), by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on December 7, 2022.

It said the mandatory registration of vehicle information by the central motor registry since inception about seven decades ago, which was done manually and therefore fraught with some challenges had given way to the digitalised Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS)…