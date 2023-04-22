Suspended Adamawa REC at Large, Says INEC – THISDAYLIVE

‘We don’t know where he is… up till this moment, he has not reported to the commission’

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has no information on the whereabouts of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Ari.

Ari created confusion during the governorship supplementary election in the state held April 18, when he usurped the powers of the Returning Officer by announcing Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, even when collation had not been concluded.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who was speaking on a television programme yesterday said Ari had not reported to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja, several days after the electoral umpire summoned him.

Okoye said: “We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote to him and also…