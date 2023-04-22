Tension in Imo As Terrorists Kill 5 Policemen, Couple – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Terrorists, who are yet to be unmasked, in the early hours of yesterday murdered five policemen and a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Chinaka Nwagu at the Okpala Junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident threw the junction and the entire community into a state of panic as commercial activities abruptly came to an end.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye confirmed the tragic incident, stating that it was being investigated while normalcy had been restored to the area, and urged people in the area to go about their lawful businesses.

Those who witnessed the gruesome murders told journalists that the policemen, who were from Aboh Mbaise Police Division, drove to the junction in a police white Hilux car to eat when the gunmen opened fire on them at the table, killing three on the spot while two ran into a shop nearby that was operated by the couple.

The gunmen tracked the two policemen to the…