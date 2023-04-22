World Premiere of the All-New Lexus LM – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

At Auto Shanghai 2023, Lexus celebrated the world premiere of the all-new Lexus LM (“Luxury Mover” ).

According to the automaker, the LM is a unique private oasis of relaxation and creativity. Beginning with the key luxury MPV market of China, the second-generation LM will be launched in over 60 countries worldwide, including for the first time in Europe and Lexus’s home market of Japan.

Lexus has treasured a spirit of innovation since the marque’s establishment in 1989, seeking to provide new value propositions to customers through progressive design and technology. With the desire to enrich customer lifestyles in and around the car, the brand offers a wide variety of products to meet the needs of customers around the world.

The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 as a response to customer aspirations for chauffeur-driven MPV’s in China and other parts of Asia. Offering both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations,…