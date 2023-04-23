5-storey Building Collapses in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

A five-storey building under construction at 45 Ladipo Oluwole in the GRA Apapa area of Lagos State, collapsed on Sunday.

This tragic incident is coming barely 72 hours after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state.

According to the Lagos State Government, the developer ignored the “stop work and seal up orders” of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The Physical Planning incident management had flagged the incident on its platform on Sunday evening. “This triggered immediate preliminary enquiries that showed that officers of LASBCA had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse, whatsoever, to the authorities,” the statement added.

While there is no casualty record, the agency has cordoned off and taken over the site.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs Ministry…