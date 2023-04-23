Ahead of Transition in 35 Days, Tinubu Returns Home – THISDAYLIVE

*To confront challenges of zoning of N’Assembly leadership, formation of cabinet, petrol subsidy, social cohesion, healing process and tribunal cases

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Exactly 35 days to his inauguration on May 29, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will arrive in Nigeria tomorrow after a one-month rest in France.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

One of his loyalists informed THISDAY yesterday that the president-elect would arrive in the country on Monday evening, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The source said: “Asiwaju is coming back on Monday. He will arrive Monday evening.”

His Media Office had in a statement in March, explained that he travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

The president-elect had left the country…