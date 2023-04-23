A’Ibom Monarch Okays State Map Law as Passed by the State Assembly  – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Paramount Ruler of Eket local government area, Edidem Etim C. D. Abia, has said he is pleased with State Map Establishment Law 2023 passed into law by the State House of Assembly into Law.

“What was circulated in the past was not an official map, it was something someone drew and people used it and that map created a lot of problems.

The monarch explained that the unity and peaceful co-existence would be engendered following the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment Law official 2023.

Fielding questions from Journalists in his Palace in Eket, the native king noted that the State’s map was important as it would bring an end to years of disputes over boundaries between neighbouring communities.

“We couldn’t have continued as a state without having a map, an official gazetted map.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his courage and determination in ensuring that the state had an official map, which he…