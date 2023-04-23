APC Senators-elect Polarised Along Regional, Religious Biases – THISDAYLIVE

*Lawan’s silence over rumoured ambition unsettles aspirants

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There appears to be a sharp disagreement among the 70 Senators-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the criteria for the zoning of the leadership of the 10th Senate, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that while many of the Senators-elect are pushing for a Christian Senate President to emerge from the South-east or South-south, others are insisting that the position should be zoned to the North-west.

This is coming as the refusal of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to confirm or deny his rumoured ambition to re-contest for the position has created anxiety among other aspirants.

THISDAY’s investigation revealed that two major issues, geopolitical zone and religious leaning of the prospective aspirants, have sharply divided both the re-elected and fresh APC Senators-elect.

It was learnt at the weekend that the APC…