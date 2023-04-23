Can a Candidate Be Disqualified for Dual Citizenship? – THISDAYLIVE

The dual citizenship allegation is the latest in the series of controversies surrounding the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu. While his critics claim it is enough to bar him from the presidency based on Section 137 of the Constitution, his supporters think otherwise. Alex Enumah examines the constitutional implications

For the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, there is no end to the controversies trailing his past. Last week, social media went abuzz with the dual citizenship allegations against him with his critics claiming that dual citizenship disqualifies him from the presidency based on Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution.

The fresh controversy started when an independent journalist, David Hundeyin, uploaded images of a Guinean diplomatic passport bearing “Bola Ahmed Tinubu” on his Twitter account. The passport, which also carried Tinubu’s image was said to have been issued in October 2015. It however expired in October 2020.

There had been…