Diri Inaugurates 12.5km Road in A’Ibom, Says Emmanuel, a Silent Achiever – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, has inaugurated 12.5-kilometre road traversing Ikot Akpan Afaha and Ikot Oku Usung in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Inaugurating the project with pomp at Ikot Akpan Afaha in Ukanafun Local Government Area, the Bayelsa State Governor described the road project initiated and completed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration as a significant infrastructure put in place to transform the socio-economic landscape of Ukanafun.

Sen. Diri pointed out that the road remained a strategic project, which would promote economic and social development in the community.

The governor, who was the special guest at the event described Emmanuel as a ‘noiseless’ achiever, a pacesetter and a man of character, thanking him for putting smiles on the faces of the people of Ukanafun, by extension the state.

He added that the administration of Governor Emmanuel had…